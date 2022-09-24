IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy

    08:12

  • U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow

    04:04

  • House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims

    01:26

  • DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde

    06:15

  • DeSantis keeps migrant plane stunt funding opaque; charter company's GOP ties scrutinized

    08:13

  • Military failures in Ukraine invasion hurt Russian credibility as global superpower

    03:59

  • Putin increasingly desperate, dangerous after failures in Ukraine invasion

    04:12

  • Trump progeny, Eric, Ivanka, Jr., inextricably tied to Trump Org (and its legal woes)

    05:49

  • N.Y. A.G. James files massive lawsuit that could wipe out Trump Org

    05:56

  • White House frustrated by GOP governors 'playing games' with immigration

    02:04

  • Trump delay tactics stumble over straight-shooting special master

    06:01

  • Special master to Trump: Put up or shut up

    05:19

  • Ukrainian combat medic describes experiences on the front line of the war with Russia

    06:44

  • Weather catastrophe in Puerto Rico exposes post-Maria failures

    03:34

  • Book outlines Trump's desire to sow divisions throughout American life

    06:41

  • Global community committed to Russian accountability for war crimes in Ukraine

    09:16

  • DeSantis takes page from autocrats' playbook with migrant plane stunt

    03:29

  • Trump goal of discrediting courts plays out in Mar-a-Lago special master case

    04:58

Alex Wagner Tonight

Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine

02:54

Alex Wagner reports on the exodus from Russia to escape Vladimir Putin's "mobilization" to boost troop levels in his invasion of Ukraine, while territories Putin hopes to annex conduct fake votes on becoming part of Russia.Sept. 24, 2022

  • Rise of Republican Latino voters cause alarm among Democratic activists

    07:39
  • Now Playing

    Men flee Russia to avoid being drafted into Putin's war on Ukraine

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    How one legal expert frames the case against Trump as a RICO conspiracy

    08:12

  • U.S. sanctions Iran's 'morality police' as protests by women grow

    04:04

  • House GOP pulls ads for Trumpy candidate whose military records don't match his claims

    01:26

  • DOJ 'going to investigate the hell out of this' after court victory on Trump docs: Rohde

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All