    McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

  • Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

  • Santos engages brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

  • Fossil fuel industry takes gaslighting to new level with dark money campaign

  • List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

  • As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

  • Republicans insult their voters with bogus controversies like gas stoves: Mehdi Hasan

  • Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

  • DeSantis accomplishes fear, confusion and publicity, but not so much election security

Alex Wagner Tonight

Alex Wagner looks at the high stakes hostage game Kevin McCarthy is playing with the debt ceiling and economic lives of Americans while extremists in his party would likely be content to let the game play out to disaster. Jan. 20, 2023

