McCarthy humiliated as 'basic task of governing' proves too much to ask of fractious party

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks with Alex Wagner about the failure of Republicans to pass the most basic appropriations bills as Kevin McCarthy's leadership is too weak to overcome the party extremists who want to saddle every proposal with culture war provisions and a government shutdown looms just days away. Sept. 15, 2023