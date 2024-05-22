MAGA extremists self-radicalize as irony slips away from 'owning the libs'

As Trump-era conservatives grow up immersed in ironic, sarcastic, "own the libs" stunt political positions designed to upset people on the left, the line between performance and reality is beginning to blur. McKay Coppins, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about how overtly Nazi messaging ended up in a Donald Trump social media post and how modern meme conservatives are radicalizing themselves on their way to "owning the libs."May 22, 2024