Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline
March 21, 202412:00
    Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00
Alex Wagner Tonight

Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

12:00

With just days to go before a deadline to pay a half billion dollar civil fraud penalty that Donald Trump doesn't not appear to have a way to cover, seizure of at least some of his assets seems increasingly likely. Adam Pollock, former New York assistant attorney general, and Adam Klasfeld, journalism fellow with Just Security, discuss the limited and largely unappealing options Trump faces. March 21, 2024

    Losses seem unavoidable for Trump with no good options days from fraud penalty deadline

    12:00
