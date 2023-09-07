Lordy, more tapes! Trump lawyer's notes add details on lead-up to FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

New reporting on the contents of contemporaneous audio recordings made by Donald Trump's lawyer, Evan Corcoran, in which Corcoran described his efforts to make Donald Trump understand his obligation to return classified documents he'd taken from the White House paints a more complete picture of what led to the FBI executing a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago. Mary McCord, former senior DOJ official for the National Security Division, talks with Alex Wagner about the significance of the recordings to the Justice Department's case against Trump.Sept. 7, 2023