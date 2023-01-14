IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

Alex Wagner Tonight

List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

As Donald Trump clings to claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Republicans are still making headlines for actually committing voter fraud. Mehdi Hasan updates the list. Jan. 14, 2023

