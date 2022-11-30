IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

Alex Wagner Tonight

Lingering questions about Secret Service on Jan. 6 bring Trump official back to committee

Carol Leonnig, investigative reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about Tony Ornato, former Secret Service agent turned Trump official, returning to give more testimony to the January 6th Committee after other reporting and witness testimony raised new questions about the role of the Secret Service on January 6th and what Ornato might know about Donald Trump's actions that day. Nov. 30, 2022

