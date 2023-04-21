Lindell on the hook for $5M after losing his own bet on bogus 2020 data

Alex Wagner reports on pillow salesman Mike Lindell losing his own five million dollar challenge to prove his 2020 election data was not actually 2020 election data. With two two massive defamation lawsuits from voting machine companies looming, this may be just the first painful step toward accountability for Lindell's role in Donald Trump's Big Lie.April 21, 2023