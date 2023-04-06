IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

    Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

    DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

  • Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania

  • New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment

  • Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects

  • Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.

  • Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt

  • Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

  • Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art

  • Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels

  • Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids

  • Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby

  • Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's

  • Ramen makes things better

  • Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

  • Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class

  • Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life

Alex Wagner Tonight

Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications

Alex Wagner reports on the potentially profound consequences of the election of liberal judge Janet Protasiewicz to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, from undoing Republican gerrymandering to doing away with the state's zombie abortion law, unless Republicans find another way to thwart the will of Wisconsin voters. April 6, 2023

