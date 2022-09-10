LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse07:37
- Now Playing
LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates06:17
- UP NEXT
Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents05:57
UK enters new era in time of economic tumult01:12
DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music04:27
In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation08:34
Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes05:39
Michigan example exposes dishonesty of GOP insistence on abortion as a 'state issue'02:53
Bannon reportedly faces indictment beyond protection of Trump pardon03:43
New report on extremist group shows alarming penetration of civic institutions08:52
In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power04:28
Dubious court rulings show consequences of Trump's judicial confirmation spree05:39
Trump judge's special master ruling wreaks havoc on damage assessment of Mar-a-Lago stash07:42
Assessment of foreign nation's nuclear capability among seized Mar-a-Lago documents: WaPo06:45
Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system02:20
For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights07:31
Sparse precedent could earn Supreme Court attention for Mar-a-Lago search05:17
What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago07:12
Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich03:23
Raskin: 'We've got to get democracy moving again'02:20
Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse07:37
- Now Playing
LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates06:17
- UP NEXT
Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents05:57
UK enters new era in time of economic tumult01:12
DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music04:27
In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation08:34
Play All