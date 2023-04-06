Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

- Now Playing
Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors05:47
- UP NEXT
Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications04:13
DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade02:01
Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases07:59
Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania01:58
New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment06:19
Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, NBC News projects03:53
Island nation threatened by climate change wins important backing from U.N.01:42
Sen. Tuberville undermines U.S. military readiness with anti-abortion political stunt03:01
Former Trump Org CFO Weisselberg no longer represented by Trump-funded attorneys: WNBC02:45
U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad11:59
Florida grows more extreme in allowing vocal minority to ban ideas, books, movies, art02:02
Concern for the health of Israel's democracy sparks alarm at all levels07:23
Nebraska GOP made impotent against filibuster by fixation on attacking trans kids02:05
Opponents of gun violence step up pressure on legislators cowed by gun lobby03:59
Pence grand jury testimony would shed light on Trump's thinking, not Pence's04:39
Ramen makes things better01:08
Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble10:15
Florida student's 'discomfort' causes cancellation of civil rights class01:40
Court hearing abortion case debates value of a woman's life08:04
- Now Playing
Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors05:47
- UP NEXT
Liberal win could restore fairness of Wisconsin democracy; potential national implications04:13
DeSantis' own book could be a casualty of his censorship crusade02:01
Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases07:59
Trump indictment blows up claim that hush money was to protect Melania01:58
New York City's rejection of Trump compounds humiliation of arraignment06:19
Play All