IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    02:34

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

    05:48

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

    08:43

  • McCarthy's squandered credibility makes Democrats less inclined to rescue him

    05:52

  • 'He's got a lot of dirt': Trump codefendant in plea deal could be key asset for prosecutors

    07:59

  • 'A big deal': How a Georgia bail bondsman became the first Trump codefendant to take a plea deal

    05:47

  • 'Like a deck of delay cards': Theme emerges in Trump legal tactics: drag it out

    05:26

  • 'Ass-backward impeachment': House GOP mocked over evidence-free impeachment stunt hearing

    05:39

  • 'It's insane!': Buttigieg blasts 'upside down' House GOP's damaging shutdown, dithering impeachment

    09:14

  • Another Trump prosecutor asks judge for protective measures as threats continue

    06:03

  • 'Tear off the frickin' band aid': McCaskill urges McCarthy to accept his inevitable ouster

    06:07

  • Trump officials ordered to account for family separations in court

    03:12

  • 'Let Donald Trump come': Democrats eager to compare Biden record on labor to Trump's

    02:47

  • Trump's 'coded' calls for violence, tacit intimidation backfiring as judge considers gag

    05:20

  • 'Devastating': Trump suffers potentially catastrophic loss in court; Judge 'furious'

    11:24

  • Unions energized by public support as sense of rigged work system spreads; Biden to join UAW

    08:29

  • New Justice Thomas scandal points to next target of billionaires' Supreme Court influence

    10:01

Alex Wagner Tonight

Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

04:38

Alex Wagner looks at some of the compromising details in the backgrounds of some of the leading candidates to replace Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, including Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise, suggesting the speaker's race will be "exactly the mess you might expect it to be."Oct. 5, 2023

  • GOP bogged down in 'pigsty of incompetence'; Democrats look for opportunities

    06:39
  • Now Playing

    Leading candidates' baggage complicates GOP search for new speaker

    04:38
  • UP NEXT

    'The Donald Trump show is over': Trump leaves court in a huff; A.G. calls out 'political stunts'

    08:22

  • For modern Republican House speakers, ignominy is part of the job

    02:34

  • Kevin McCarthy learns the hard way: 'You cannot appease the mob'

    05:48

  • Mute challenge: Judge hammers Trump with gag order for attacks on court staff

    08:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All