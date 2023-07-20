IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace

04:47

Even with the likelihood of federal criminal conviction and a track record of civil penalties, impeachments and disgrace at every level, Donald Trump still commands Republicans in Congress to work in service of his damage control. MSNBC's Jen Psaki joins Alex Wagner to discuss. July 20, 2023

