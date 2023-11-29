IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

08:14

Despite Donald Trump's seemingly insurmountable lead in the Republican primary race for the presidential nomination, the Koch Brothers have now thrown their considerable weight and wealth behind Nikki Haley. Charlie Sykes, editor-at-large of The Bulwark, talks with Alex Wagner about what the Kochs are thinking and why this endorsement could consolidate the not-Trump vote behind Haley. Nov. 29, 2023

