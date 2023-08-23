IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41
  • UP NEXT

    Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

  • GOP elites 'scared to death' being stuck with Trump going into 2024: McCaskill

    06:24

  • Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers

    07:57

  • Republican finds limit to his 'back the blue' stance in aggressive arrest

    02:51

  • 'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump

    07:22

  • 'Shockingly embarrassing': Trump stuck on old tricks even as the game has changed

    03:58

  • With new indictments, things get real for Trump's fake electors

    04:48

  • Giuliani finds himself on the wrong end of his favorite anti-Mafia tool in Georgia case

    06:27

  • Former Kanye publicist named in Trump Georgia case; could mean justice for election workers

    04:24

  • 'Cold dose of reality': Judge requires lawyer oversight of defendant Trump; dismissive of candidacy

    09:08

  • First Family scandals hardly unique to Biden

    04:07

  • 'She knows who she is dealing with here': Judge sets limits for Trump; violation seems inevitable

    06:41

  • 'Blinking red light' scandal of Kushner's Saudi billions looms as GOP faceplants on Hunter Biden 

    07:06

  • 'Jaw-dropping': New report details extent of billionaires' luxury gifts to Clarence Thomas

    05:08

  • How the history of Lahaina compounds the tragedy of the Maui fire devastation

    06:30

Alex Wagner Tonight

Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

10:41

A key witness in the federal classified documents case against Donald Trump changed his testimony after getting rid of a Trump-affiliated lawyer, according to new court filings. Mar-a-Lago technology worker Yuscil Taveras, who is believed to be the person identified in court papers as “Trump Employee 4,” talked with prosecutors about efforts to cover up the wrongfully retained documents. Andrew Weissmann and Danya Perry, former federal prosecutors, discuss with Alex Wagner. Aug. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

    10:41
  • UP NEXT

    Long on bills, short on time: Trump co-defendants may consider their options

    05:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • Florida town, students fight to preserve record against state's war on Black history

    12:00

  • Realities of legal peril undercut Trump's inclination toward showmanship

    10:16

  • How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

    03:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All