Key Mar-a-Lago witness flips after dumping Trump-aligned lawyer, court filings reveal

A key witness in the federal classified documents case against Donald Trump changed his testimony after getting rid of a Trump-affiliated lawyer, according to new court filings. Mar-a-Lago technology worker Yuscil Taveras, who is believed to be the person identified in court papers as “Trump Employee 4,” talked with prosecutors about efforts to cover up the wrongfully retained documents. Andrew Weissmann and Danya Perry, former federal prosecutors, discuss with Alex Wagner. Aug. 23, 2023