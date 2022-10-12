IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone

Alex Wagner Tonight

Kevin McCarthy chose ambition over honesty on January 6th: Fanone

03:32

Michael Fanone, former D.C. police officer and author of the newly released book, "Hold the Line," talks with Alex Wagner about how quickly Republican leadership, and Kevin McCarthy in particular changed their perspective on January 6th when they felt the political mood changing in the Republican base. Oct. 12, 2022

