Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

As the safety of jurors in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial become an important focus ahead of opening statements on Monday, another person put at risk by Trump's impulsive belligerence is Trump himself as his lawyers consider whether to put him on the witness stand. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and former Manhattan prosecutor Catherine Christian discuss concerns about the jury and whether there's any way that Donald Trump testifying isn't a bad idea. April 20, 2024