IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows
April 20, 202411:31
  • Now Playing

    Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31
  • UP NEXT

    'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction

    07:57

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18

    19:33

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

  • GOP makes clumsy effort to superimpose anti-woke political games onto campus antisemitism debate

    11:31

  • New report shows role of Republican useful idiots in weakening U.S., advancing Putin's goals

    08:16

  • Supreme Court consideration of obstruction law may not be Trump's salvation after all

    07:52

  • With impeachment dud, House Republicans fail to produce political stunt Trump needs

    09:09

  • Kari Lake abruptly dumps past support for old abortion ban; exposes ignorance of child tax law

    03:45

  • Trump hijacks weak-willed House GOP, putting majority at risk

    09:52

  • Big Lie 2.0: Johnson joins Trump to concoct new false narrative for 2024

    05:58

  • 'They know they are losing': Democrats call GOP's bluff on repeal of Civil War-era abortion law

    08:02

  • 'Trump's gatekeeper': Why Madeleine Westerhout could be key in Trump's criminal prosecution

    07:06

  • Playmate's inclusion as potential witness in Trump trial may hint at prosecution strategy

    04:49

  • Mask slips from RFK Jr. campaign as right-wing policies and Trump-supporting staff come into view

    07:57

  • Attacks on election workers by Trump followers drive huge, historic turnover ahead of election

    05:08

  • Trump trial witnesses take note: Former Trump Org CFO sent to jail for perjury

    05:49

  • 'This is not subtle corruption': Kushner investments set up conflicts if Trump returns to office

    07:53

Alex Wagner Tonight

Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

11:31

As the safety of jurors in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial become an important focus ahead of opening statements on Monday, another person put at risk by Trump's impulsive belligerence is Trump himself as his lawyers consider whether to put him on the witness stand. NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard and former Manhattan prosecutor Catherine Christian discuss concerns about the jury and whether there's any way that Donald Trump testifying isn't a bad idea. April 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31
  • UP NEXT

    'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction

    07:57

  • Watch Alex Wagner Tonight Highlights: April 18

    19:33

  • Embattled Mike Johnson kept in check by conservative House 'FART' team

    03:34

  • Bill Barr latest craven Republican to lose spine, back Trump despite criticism

    08:02

  • Trump antics already backfiring on his criminal defense as no one trusts him to behave

    07:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All