Judge shopping scheme backfires on anti-abortion activists with 'embarrassing' case in Supreme Court

Arguments against abortion medication heard by the Supreme Court today bordered on the absurd, but because the activists who brought the case specifically sought out rogue judges in lower courts the Supreme Court had to endure the embarrassment of hearing them. Jessica Valenti, writer of "Abortion, every day," Dahlia Lithwick, author of "Lady Justice," and host of the Amicus podcast, and Carrie N. Baker, professor of American Studies at Smith College, discuss with Alex Wagner. March 27, 2024