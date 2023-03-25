IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

Alex Wagner Tonight

Judge orders Trump aides to testify as privilege claims crumble

10:15

Shanlon Wu, a former federal prosecutor, and Devin Barrett, Justice Department reporter for the Washington Post, talk with Alex Wagner about the collection of Donald Trump's close aides and officials who have been ordered to testify in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Trump, what information they might provide and what it says about progress being made in the investigation. March 25, 2023

