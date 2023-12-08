IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Debased, disgraced and replaced: McCarthy quits with half a term left

    06:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin

    08:58

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00

  • New task force aims to bolster U.S. institutions against Trump threat

    08:38

  • Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • For voters missing the clues to Trump's autocratic bent, his surrogates make it clear

    04:15

  • Data may be best defense against new attacks on maternal health program for Black women

    05:30

  • Supreme Court poised to engage next phase of billionaire's conservative agenda

    04:22

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Trump spins economic fairy tale; counts on voters with short memories

    07:08

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • Henry Kissinger, foreign policy advisor to multiple presidents, dead at 100

    04:24

  • Fake news-prone Musk embraces another debunked conspiracy theory

    03:41

  • Kochs bet on Trump faceplant; back Haley to consolidate opposition

    08:14

  • Women harmed by Texas anti-abortion law take fight to state supreme court

    04:26

Alex Wagner Tonight

Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

06:07

A Texas judge has agreed to allow a pregnant woman whose fetus has a fatal abnormality that threatens her life and her fertility to get an abortion. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded with threats to hospitals that might help the woman. Irin Carmon, senior correspondent at New York Magazine discusses with Alex Wagner.Dec. 8, 2023

  • How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown ups in the room' get in his way

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    Judge allows woman imperiled by pregnancy temporary relief from Texas abortion ban

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump prosecution becomes race against 2024 election schedule; Courthouse becomes political prop

    04:49

  • Debased, disgraced and replaced: McCarthy quits with half a term left

    06:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • States bring accountability on Trump's fake elector scheme; Damning details exposed in Wisconsin

    08:58

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All