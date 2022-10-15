IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joy Reid on why Herschel Walker is the 'perfect Black candidate' for Trump Republicans

Alex Wagner Tonight

Joy Reid on why Herschel Walker is the 'perfect Black candidate' for Trump Republicans

Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's The ReidOut, talks with Alex Wagner about how Herschel Walker is a reflection of Donald Trump's views of Black politicians and Black people generally.Oct. 15, 2022

