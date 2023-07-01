IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    John Roberts' Supreme Court rolls back civil rights one marginalized group at a time 

    Another Republican border stunt backfires at great expense to taxpayers

  • Report suggests Supreme Court opened door to anti-gay discrimination based on fake case

  • Supreme Court engaged in civil rights era rollback with radical rulings

  • How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions

  • End of affirmative action checks another box on list of long term conservative projects

  • As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics

  • Once a Trump target, arc of the moral universe bends for Yusef Salaam

  • Giuliani, at center of Trump election subversion schemes, spoke with federal prosecutors

  • Welcome and Happy Birthday Helena and Tali!

  • Why Smith scrutinized Bedminster but keeps documents case tightly focused on Florida

  • Battle for belonging: Steps toward racial progress in U.S. met with pushback: book

  • Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted

  • Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health

  • Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings

  • Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'

  • House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos

  • Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court

  • Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses

  • Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement

Alex Wagner Tonight

John Roberts' Supreme Court rolls back civil rights one marginalized group at a time 

Melissa Murray, law professor at New York University, and Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate, talk about the cumulative effect of the rulings released by the Supreme Court this term as the conservative project to roll back the civil rights advancements of the 20th century continues apace.  July 1, 2023

