Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich

- Now Playing
Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich03:23
- UP NEXT
Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address03:46
Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich05:25
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:54
Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury01:28
Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’11:22
Discussing Biden’s Primetime Address on the “Soul Of The Nation”11:13
Secret Service official at center of Jan. 6 testimony retires07:11
Biden campaigns against extremist gov candidate: 'Whose side are you on?'08:36
Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee02:03
'That's a fascist statement:' Cicilline on Lindsey Graham’s 'riot' threat07:19
With no excuses left, Trumpworld turns to threatening violence amid docs probe08:00
Discussing The Fulton County Criminal Investigation Into Efforts To Overturn 2020 Elections.09:28
Proud Boy sentenced to 4.5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:27
Schiff 'still concerned' DOJ is moving 'very, very slowly' on Jan. 6 probe02:08
Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia in Jan. 6 case02:06
Natl. Archives releases letter sent to Trump lawyers01:49
The Political Fallout From The Mar-a-Lago Search12:54
‘Disagree with Trump’ and ‘there’s a target on your back,' says Sen. Leahy. ‘I fear for the country’11:18
Rise In Online Threats To Law Enforcement05:18
- Now Playing
Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich03:23
- UP NEXT
Biden delivers “soul of the nation” prime time address03:46
Breaking: Jan. 6 committee seeking info from Newt Gingrich05:25
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison in Jan. 6 case01:54
Former Trump lawyers Pat Cipollone and Pat Philbin to appear before grand jury01:28
Rep. Lofgren says the Jan. 6 committee is ‘still finding new things’11:22
Play All