Jack Smith keeps heat on Supreme Court to deal with Trump issues quickly

An increasing number of issues raised by the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump are being redirected to the Supreme Court, and with hard deadlines both legal and electoral the court needs to act if American voters are going to be able to make an informed choice in the 2024 president election. Katie Benner, reporter for The New York Times, and Mary McCord, co-host of the Prosecuting Donald Trump podcast, discuss with Alex Wagner. Dec. 22, 2023