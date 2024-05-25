IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement
May 25, 202409:46

Alex Wagner Tonight

Jack Smith asks judge to bar Trump from making statements that endanger law enforcement

09:46

In the wake of a campaign by Donald Trump and his supporters to spread a false narrative that the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago in Trump's classified documents case contained special use of force language that marked Trump for death, special counsel Jack Smith has asked Judge Aileen Cannon to restrict Trump's statements to prevent him from inciting violence against law enforcement.May 25, 2024

