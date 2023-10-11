IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

Alex Wagner Tonight

Israeli reservists set aside politics for massive mobilization to bolster IDF

Alex Wagner reports on the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who are interrupting their regular lives to respond to Israel's call up of reservists to serve in its war on Hamas, even as many of them were recently participating in protests against what many see as anti-democratic changes to Israel's government.Oct. 11, 2023

