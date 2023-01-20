IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19

  • GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Santos engages in brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

  • Trump chief of staff John Kelly feared Bannon bugged his office: book

    01:58

  • DeSantis culture war on U.S. history threatens to backfire on Florida higher education

    09:57

  • Garland's past and politics offer insights as Trump investigations ripen

    06:35

  • Officials see election complaints shift from political tactic to inspiring violence

    08:04

  • Fossil fuel industry takes gaslighting to new level with dark money campaign

    04:11

  • List of Republicans committing voter fraud continues to grow

    04:01

  • As fishy finances come into focus, Santos' lies find comfortable surroundings 

    04:25

  • Republicans insult their voters with bogus controversies like gas stoves: Mehdi Hasan

    03:57

  • Politically intimidated Garland overcompensates with Biden special counsel: Hasan

    07:15

  • DeSantis accomplishes fear, confusion and publicity, but not so much election security

    01:44

Alex Wagner Tonight

Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

07:29

Melissa Murray, professor at NYU School of Law, talks with Alex Wagner about how an eight-month investigation into the leak of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade failed to produce an answer, and also failed to ask some key questions.Jan. 20, 2023

  • McCarthy plays hostage game with U.S. economy despite threat from caucus he can't control 

    05:19

  • GOP digs hole with debt ceiling stunt; White House looks to highlight specific cuts

    05:01
  • Now Playing

    Investigation with obvious omissions fails to find leaker of Supreme Court abortion ruling

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Santos engages in brazen hypocrisy embracing Republican anti-LGBTQ agenda

    02:08

  • 'LFG!': Newly empowered state Democrats eager to enact pent-up policy ideas

    05:33

  • Democrats in 'trifecta' states look to reward midterm voters with progressive legislation

    02:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All