    In police treatment of Tyre Nichols, an inability to see the human being in front of them

Alex Wagner Tonight

In police treatment of Tyre Nichols, an inability to see the human being in front of them

06:15

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, and Eddie Glaude, chair of the Department of African-American Studies at Princeton University, talk with Alex Wagner about the generalized disregard for the humanity of of the subjects of police action, particularly when they are people of color.Jan. 28, 2023

    In police treatment of Tyre Nichols, an inability to see the human being in front of them

