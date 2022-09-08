IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bannon reportedly faces indictment beyond protection of Trump pardon

    03:43

  • New report on extremist group shows alarming penetration of civic institutions

    08:52
    In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power

    04:28
    Dubious court rulings show consequences of Trump's judicial confirmation spree

    05:39

  • Trump judge's special master ruling wreaks havoc on damage assessment of Mar-a-Lago stash

    07:42

  • Assessment of foreign nation's nuclear capability among seized Mar-a-Lago documents: WaPo

    06:45

  • Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

    02:20

  • For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights

    07:31

  • Sparse precedent could earn Supreme Court attention for Mar-a-Lago search

    05:17

  • What to understand about the empty folders found at Mar-a-Lago

    07:12

  • Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich

    03:23

  • Raskin: 'We've got to get democracy moving again'

    02:20

  • Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

    02:02

  • In lieu of actual defense, purpose of Trump's special master ploy becomes clear

    05:29

  • Alaska's Rep.-elect Peltola heads to Congress with mandate for compromise

    06:44

  • Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance

    08:27

  • Palin loss suggests waning voter indulgence of Trump-style spectacle candidates

    04:58

  • Trump delay tactics risk stalling important security review of compromised material

    05:48

  • Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case

    03:53

  • Group tries to nitpick typography to stop popular abortion state ballot measure

    02:12

In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power

Alex Wagner looks back at President Barack Obama's 2012 remarks for the unveiling of George W. Bush's presidential portrait and the ceremony with President Biden of his own, and highlights the contrast between Obama's understanding and respect for democracy and Donald Trump treating the White House as if its his birthright.Sept. 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power

