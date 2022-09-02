IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Jan 6 Committee sends letter seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich

  Raskin: 'We've got to get democracy moving again'

  Democrats bet national security trumps Trump for some GOP voters

    In lieu of actual defense, purpose of Trump's special master ploy becomes clear

    Alaska's Rep.-elect Peltola heads to Congress with mandate for compromise

  Jackson, MS water catastrophe lays bare state's failures of governance

  Palin loss suggests waning voter indulgence of Trump-style spectacle candidates

  Trump delay tactics risk stalling important security review of compromised material

  Consideration of possible Trump obstruction calls to mind Enron case

  Group tries to nitpick typography to stop popular abortion state ballot measure

  Energized women voters send GOP candidates scrambling to conceal unpopular abortion views

  New donations expose school board's disingenuous policy on 'In God We Trust' signs

  Water crisis in Jackson, MS is decades in the making

  Implications of Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit quiet Trump cheering section

  Human intelligence sources included in classifications of documents sought from Trump

  Accused scammer's access to Mar-a-Lago highlights club's lax security

  Why some legal experts think a Trump indictment is inevitable

  Is that everything? Questions linger after Trump's brazen lying about returning documents 

  Mention of 'obstruction' in Mar-a-Lago search affidavit compounds Trump's legal peril

  White House points to growth in manufacturing jobs in tandem with student debt relief plan

Alex Wagner Tonight

In lieu of actual defense, purpose of Trump's special master ploy becomes clear

Joyce Vance, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about how Donald Trump's argument in a court hearing over whether a special master should be appointed to review the material recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI is really about discrediting the DOJ in the public eye than it is about making a legal argument. Sept. 2, 2022

