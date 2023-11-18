In GOP primary, second place is either worthless or Donald Trump's worst nightmare

As Nikki Haley begins to distinguish herself from the rest of the thinning pack of non-Trump Republican primary candidates, the polling remains consistent that there is no real distinction among likely losers to Donald Trump. But Trump's position is not necessarily as secure as it may seem. David Freedlander, contributor to New York Magazine, talks with Alex Wagner about why like-loser Nikki Haley may also be Trump's worst nightmare. Nov. 18, 2023