  • Silence speaks volumes as Myanmar protests military coup anniversary

    If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman

    Republicans bereft of ideas for how to shed Trump albatross

  • Activists call for legislation to support policing changes following death of Tyre Nichols

  • As GOP tries to pin gas prices on Biden, Big Oil scores record profits

  • DeSantis targets state college for overhaul with new conservative identity

  • Violent police encounters prompt search for better way to protect and serve

  • Benefit of specialized police units questioned in light of reported harm

  • Accountability uncharacteristically swift for police involved in Tyre Nichols' death 

  • 'Elite' units seen as corrupting element in police culture

  • Corrupt institutions cannot be assuaged by 'the talk' or other concessions: Glaude

  • Communities confront 'paradox of law enforcement' in police bystanders to brutality

  • Nichols family focuses on Tyre's 'assignment from God'

  • In police treatment of Tyre Nichols, an inability to see the human being in front of them

  • Two additional deputies relieved of duty after sheriff's review of Tyre Nichols video 

  • Nation on edge ahead of release of video of deadly police beating of Black motorist

  • 'Beyond shocking': Report exposes corruption of Durham probe as political weapon for Trump

  • Report exposes Durham as tool of Barr's political weaponization of DOJ

  • Trump concocts dubious score to win his own golf tournament

  • Deadly start to 2023 as mass shootings pervade nation

Alex Wagner Tonight

If GOP wants to probe weaponization of government, start with Durham: Rep. Goldman

Rep. Dan Goldman talks with Alex Wagner about the new "Select Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government," of which he is now a member, and why the committee should look at Bill Barr's corruption of the DOJ and Durham investigation if it is seriously about its mandate. Feb. 2, 2023

