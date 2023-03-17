IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

    03:28

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case

    03:21

  • Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science

    06:58

  • Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

    04:02

  • Why conservatives don't want to say what 'woke' means

    01:31

  • Chinese billionaire, influential with U.S. conservatives, arrested on fraud charges

    04:07

  • Man sues ex-wife's friends in first test of Texas abortion law

    06:47

  • Trump, DeSantis leave mainstream behind in pursuit of GOP base primary voters

    11:13

  • Despite ever-deepening hole of scandals, Santos files papers indicating re-election plan

    01:59

  • Closer look finds startlingly flimsy basis for Fox anti-Dominion Big Lie claim

    03:47

  • Trump struggles with the growing burden of his own baggage

    08:01

  • Republicans use House committee power to try to rewrite embarrassing history

    08:24

  • Tennessee lt. governor 'likes' gay Instagram accounts as state attacks LGBTQ rights

    01:58

  • Trump backers mislead on January 6 prison inmates

    02:49

  • Why the Manhattan D.A. may be poised to make history with a Trump indictment

    07:11

  • Biden corners Republicans with proposed budget

    09:27

  • Revelations from Dominion lawsuit point to 'cascade of consequences' for Fox 

    05:12

  • McCarthy trapped in a box made by his subservience to MAGA

    07:10

Alex Wagner Tonight

How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

06:31

Danya Perry, former assistant U.S. attorney, and Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talk with Alex Wagner about the how the various investigations of Donald Trump seem to be coming to a head at the same time, and concerns about the violence Trump could stoke with his reaction to being criminally indicted.March 17, 2023

  • Town residents lose patience with 'stolen election' deluded board

    03:28

  • DeSantis war on education moves publishers to rewrite textbooks' history lessons

    09:57
  • Now Playing

    How Trump would react to indictment raises concern for safety of prosecutors

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Why chaos is the most likely outcome of the abortion pill case

    03:21

  • Medication abortion battle could embolden right-wing war on science

    06:58

  • Why abortion rights advocates are anxious about the judge hearing the abortion pill case

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All