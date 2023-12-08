How Trump could use loopholes to make sure no 'grown-ups in the room' get in his way

Even though some presidential appointments require approval by the Senate, that wouldn't necessarily prevent Donald Trump from surrounding himself with dangerous sycophants if he wins a second term. And while there is a tradition of separation between the presidency and the Justice Department, there are no laws demanding it, essentially giving Trump full control of the DOJ if voters return him to the White House. Barton Gellman, staff writer for The Atlantic, talks with Alex Wagner about "How Trump gets away with it."Dec. 8, 2023