How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions

Supreme Court engaged in civil rights era rollback with radical rulings02:40
- Now Playing
How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions08:33
- UP NEXT
End of affirmative action checks another box on list of long term conservative projects08:41
As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics11:05
Once a Trump target, arc of the moral universe bends for Yusef Salaam02:01
Giuliani, at center of Trump election subversion schemes, spoke with federal prosecutors07:06
Welcome and Happy Birthday Helena and Tali!01:55
Why Smith scrutinized Bedminster but keeps documents case tightly focused on Florida04:55
Battle for belonging: Steps toward racial progress in U.S. met with pushback: book11:00
Senate report blasts intelligence failures ahead of Jan 6; bias, 'chilling effect' noted04:09
Reproductive rights battle especially poignant in context of Black maternal health03:46
Smith pitches new timeline in Trump documents case with new court filings04:15
Internal feud boils over in Russia; Prigozhin threatens 'march for justice'11:27
House GOP circus needs a ringmaster, 'and that's not Kevin': Steele on Republican chaos03:28
Common player in recent Supreme Court scandals exposes broader project to manipulate court07:14
Biden walks tightrope keeping Modi close without excusing his abuses09:02
Alito's excuses about billionaire's gift show poor research as well as poor judgement11:18
McCarthy has turned over the House to 'the crazies': Schiff derides GOP censure stunt07:30
Supreme Court Roe ruling creates national women's health crisis after one year06:06
Facts dismantle GOP effort to generate 'false sense of symmetry' between Trump and Biden02:52
Supreme Court engaged in civil rights era rollback with radical rulings02:40
- Now Playing
How the repercussions of affirmative action's end will reach far beyond college admissions08:33
- UP NEXT
End of affirmative action checks another box on list of long term conservative projects08:41
As Texans suffer in the heat, state Republicans play politics11:05
Once a Trump target, arc of the moral universe bends for Yusef Salaam02:01
Giuliani, at center of Trump election subversion schemes, spoke with federal prosecutors07:06
Play All