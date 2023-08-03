IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

Alex Wagner Tonight

How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

Count Four of Donald Trump's second federal indictment is about infringing on the right to have one's vote counted, from a law rooted in addressing the terrorizing of Black voters. Maya Wiley, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights discusses with Alex Wagner the Ku Klux Klan Act and racist patterns in Donald Trump's political strategy that make Count Four espeically meaningful. Aug. 3, 2023

    How the Ku Klux Klan Act ended up in the Donald Trump election subversion indictment

