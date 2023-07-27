IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump vow to weaponize DOJ against Bidens trips up case against Hunter

    06:37
    Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates

    01:15
    Pence in a panic: Ex-veep begs for 'even one dollar' in bid to make GOP debate stage

    02:19

  • 'You can't lie in the court of law': Trump's Big Lie hits brick wall in court

    09:22

  • Don't let the black and white photos fool you, the historic fight for civil rights is still happening

    07:26

  • Infamous right-wing online group's programming approved for Florida students

    02:50

  • Prosecutors looking at meeting at which Trump expressed confidence in voting security

    01:32

  • 'The evidence is going to be significant': Trump's own words are Georgia prosecutors' best weapon

    07:39

  • Record-breaking temps make vivid the threat of deadly heat in a changed climate

    07:30

  • Harris rips Florida going soft on slavery; DeSantis seeks GOP favor, attacks black history

    05:56

  • Alabama GOP invites court smackdown; defies order to draw fair map

    06:36

  • How Biden can harness the anger behind the 'summer of strikes' to beat Trump

    06:21

  • McCarthy burned by reported promise to placate crabby Trump by expunging impeachments

    04:08

  • 'Poisoning the well': Florida middle schoolers to be dragged into DeSantis' war on history

    09:18

  • How to understand the federal statutes cited in Donald Trump's latest target letter

    05:18

  • Leadership vacuum keeps GOP servile to Trump despite mounting disgrace

    04:47

  • Trump's court defense exposes insincerity of his public protestations

    04:29

  • State prosecutors begin to pick apart Trump's fake elector house of cards

    08:15

  • 'The very center of the entire conspiracy': Raskin hails DOJ progress in Trump probe

    07:20

  • Trump supporter faces voter fraud charges, following ironic pattern

    02:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

Bad news for DeSantis: Wagner interprets donor stats for 2024 GOP candidates

01:15

Alex Wagner explains the significance of the "individual small-dollar donors" statistic and how it is used as a way of understanding candidates' support. The fact that Ron DeSantis is performing poorly by this metric, Wagner explains, should alarm him.July 27, 2023

