IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal

    02:22

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

    06:17

  • Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:57

  • UK enters new era in time of economic tumult

    01:12

  • DOJ turns to Trump's post-election fundraising; Bannon is frog-marched to face the music 

    04:27

  • In appeal, DOJ explains Judge Cannon's error in pausing Trump documents investigation

    08:34

  • Queen Elizabeth II's reign spanned a world of changes

    05:39

  • Michigan example exposes dishonesty of GOP insistence on abortion as a 'state issue'

    02:53

  • Bannon reportedly faces indictment beyond protection of Trump pardon

    03:43

  • New report on extremist group shows alarming penetration of civic institutions

    08:52

  • In Obama portrait unveiling, an important reminder of democratic transitions of power

    04:28

  • Dubious court rulings show consequences of Trump's judicial confirmation spree

    05:39

  • Trump judge's special master ruling wreaks havoc on damage assessment of Mar-a-Lago stash

    07:42

  • Assessment of foreign nation's nuclear capability among seized Mar-a-Lago documents: WaPo

    06:45

  • Temporary pump provides guarded good news for fragile Jackson, MS water system

    02:20

  • For civil rights community, defending democracy mirrors fight for voting rights

    07:31

  • Sparse precedent could earn Supreme Court attention for Mar-a-Lago search

    05:17

Alex Wagner Tonight

How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

08:21

David Enrich, author of "Servants of the Damned," talks with Alex Wagner about how the conservative law firm Jones Day steered Donald Trump's judicial picks and filled key positions within the Trump administration.Sept. 14, 2022

  • Republican power grab in the judiciary warps midterm election dynamic

    09:05
  • Now Playing

    How one law firm became the engine behind Trump's war on the judiciary and democracy

    08:21
  • UP NEXT

    Lindsey Graham hands Democrats a gift with federal abortion ban proposal

    02:22

  • Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse

    07:37

  • LGBTQ advocates unwilling to cede ground on rights to extremist GOP candidates

    06:17

  • Trump, DOJ each propose two potential special master candidates for Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All