How McCarthy's ejection is an opportunity for moderate Republicans to save Congress and the GOP

The Republican Party is not a MAGA monolith and extreme partisanship is not required by GOP bylaws. A small number of moderate House Republicans could potentially bypass the Matt Gaetz extremists and strike a deal with Democrats to support a speaker choice of their own with a coalition mandate and the rug pulled out from under Donald Trump and his acolytes in Congress. If they have the courage. Michelle Goldberg, columnist for the New York Times, discusses with Alex Wagner. Oct. 7, 2023