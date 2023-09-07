How long does it take to put an election theft conspiracy on trial?

How long should it take to put 19 defendants on trial in a RICO case about an attempt to subvert a state's election? How many pre-trial motions? How many witnesses? How many separate parts might the case be broken into? And what about all the various outside factors like other trials? Mimi Rocah, Westchester County, NY district attorney, and Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, talk with Alex Wagner about the wildly complicated logistics of the RICO case D.A. Fani Willis is bringing against Donald Trump and his associates in Georgia.Sept. 7, 2023