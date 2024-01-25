IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Alex Wagner Tonight

How Joe Biden may inadvertently sabotage Nikki Haley's chances against Trump in South Carolina

07:37

Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker, and Jonathan Martin, senior political columnist for Politico, talk with Alex Wagner about Nikki Haley's chances against Donald Trump in the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina and whether Haley's ongoing candidacy is good or bad for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. Jan. 25, 2024

