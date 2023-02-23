IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

    05:31

  • Report: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 case

    02:17

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

    02:57

  • The GOP's problem of denying election results they don't like only getting worse

    04:01

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch think Fox viewers are stupid

    06:08

  • Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?

    07:24

  • Dangers of whitewashing Jan. 6th

    07:03

  • Rep. Goldman: Pence is trying Trump's delay strategy in subpoena fight

    06:33

  • Joe: Now Pence is claiming privilege that he can't tell the truth about Jan. 6?

    06:40

  • Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows received DOJ subpoena in January: reports

    05:13

  • Rep. Schiff: Mark Meadows could shed light on Trump's state of mind for DOJ

    04:46

  • Report: Mark Meadows subpoenaed in 1/6 probe

    02:12

  • Report: Mark Meadows subpoenaed by DOJ special counsel in Jan. 6 probe

    05:26

  • 'Wrongheaded on many levels': Lofgren knocks Pence foot-dragging on DOJ subpoena

    05:07

  • Pence plans to challenge subpoena

    01:37

  • ‘It shouldn’t take a subpoena’: Pence slammed for not briefing legal authorities regarding Jan. 6

    04:14

  • Prof. Tribe: Pence’s argument a ‘pathetic political ploy’

    06:29

  • Lawrence: Trump special counsel suspects criminal conduct by Trump's lawyer

    08:24

Alex Wagner Tonight

How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

01:26

Rep. Dan Goldman talks with Alex Wagner about how Tucker Carlson is likely to use the access Kevin McCarthy has given him to security footage from January 6 to cherry pick pieces to support an alternative narrative that retains Fox viewers and preserves the morale of the Republican base.Feb. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Jan. 6 security tapes can be distorted for GOP, Fox purposes

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    'A dereliction of duty of the speaker': Thompson calls out McCarthy on Fox security risk

    05:31

  • Report: Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Jan. 6 case

    02:17

  • Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time

    04:06

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

    02:57

  • The GOP's problem of denying election results they don't like only getting worse

    04:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All