IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    New Florida teacher training aims to indoctrinate educators with conservative ideology

    08:04

  • New Florida teacher training downplays role of slavery in U.S. history

    08:48

  • DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

    03:11

  • Biden cancels billions in student debt from scammy school; further relief being considered

    03:03

  • Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit

    01:48

  • Political end for Liz Cheney could be the beginning of a nightmare for Trump's GOP

    08:22

  • 'The Republicans have become a cult': Rep. Kinzinger on escaping and saving the GOP

    09:33

  • Welcome, Alex Wagner! What a time to host a prime time news show!

    04:29

Alex Wagner Tonight

How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

03:31

Alex Wagner looks at a story out of Utah in which sore loser parents used Utah's new anti-trans law to complain about a girl who beat their daughters at an athletic event. The winning girl's school records going back to kindergarten were secretly investigated to confirm her gender.Aug. 19, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How does Utah's anti-trans law work? Secret investigations of kindergarten records.

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    New Florida teacher training aims to indoctrinate educators with conservative ideology

    08:04

  • New Florida teacher training downplays role of slavery in U.S. history

    08:48

  • DeSantis imposes extreme culture war framing on nuanced U.S. civics

    03:11

  • Biden cancels billions in student debt from scammy school; further relief being considered

    03:03

  • Stakes likely too high for public to see Trump search warrant affidavit

    01:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All