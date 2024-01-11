How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

Chris Christie exits the 2024 Republican primary race with relatively little support, but as Nikki Haley continues to gain on Donald Trump, attracting Christie supporters could give her a crucial bump. Jennifer Palmieri, co-host of the "How to Win in 2024" podcast, and Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief for Politico, discuss the loss of Christie's anti-Trump voice in the primary and where Christie's supporters might go now. Jan. 11, 2024