IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge preempts Trump ploy to turn New York trial into circus

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

    02:01

  • New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47

  • Fox shelters deluded viewers from good Biden economic news

    02:39

  • Reality gap grows in GOP as Trump pushes Big Lie; Biden emphasizes democracy

    08:41

  • Conservatives broaden attacks on U.S. institutions to weaken resistance to right-wing overhaul

    04:04

  • Trump, GOP threat to democracy seen extending beyond U.S. borders

    06:45

  • U.S. reliability on global stage imperiled as GOP plays politics with Ukraine aid

    09:17

  • Trump brings battered arguments to ask Supreme Court to put him back on Colorado ballot 

    08:05

  • 'Dog and pony show politics': GOP border theatrics gives Democrats opportunity for contrast

    11:53

  • Right-wing culture warriors develop formula to manipulate soft targets in high education

    04:27

  • Pro-Trump media bubble, supporters' delusions flummox GOP primary opponents

    05:30

  • 'More than a century too late': Raskin schools Republicans over 14th Amendment complaints

    10:01

  • Haley's Civil War distortions shatter 'moderate' campaign image

    08:13

  • Another state boots Trump off ballot over insurrection; Supreme Court involvement all but assured

    11:06

  • Woman faces potential prosecution after dangerous pregnancy ends in miscarriage

    06:44

  • Biden reportedly adjusts strategy in Ukraine to strengthen defenses

    05:45

Alex Wagner Tonight

How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

11:37

Chris Christie exits the 2024 Republican primary race with relatively little support, but as Nikki Haley continues to gain on Donald Trump, attracting Christie supporters could give her a crucial bump. Jennifer Palmieri, co-host of the "How to Win in 2024" podcast, and Jonathan Martin, politics bureau chief for Politico, discuss the loss of Christie's anti-Trump voice in the primary and where Christie's supporters might go now. Jan. 11, 2024

  • Judge preempts Trump ploy to turn New York trial into circus

    07:52
  • Now Playing

    How Chris Christie dropping out changes the Republican primary race

    11:37
  • UP NEXT

    2024's also-rans find campaign trail is a rocky road

    02:01

  • New report cites Trump aides' testimony on damning new details about Trump on Jan. 6

    07:04

  • Donald Trump's impeachment defense already blew up his immunity argument

    10:55

  • What new right-wing culture war tactics are really about

    08:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All