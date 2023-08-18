IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Alex Wagner Tonight

How a weird McConnell video may explain the embarrassing leak of DeSantis' debate strategy

An obscure loophole allows campaigns and PACs to work together without violating the law against doing so, but the danger is high for mistakes to be made. Alex Wagner explains why this may have been the case with leaked debate prep notes meant for Ron DeSantis. Aug. 18, 2023

