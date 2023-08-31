IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

Alex Wagner Tonight

Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

08:53

In an unwelcomed assertion of state power, the Texas Education Agency has implemented a "New Education System" in the Houston Independent School District, replacing elected school board members, pushing out the superintendent to install a new one, and among other changes, eliminating some school libraries and repurposing the space for things like discipling students with behavior problems. Antonia Hylton, correspondent for NBC News, reports. Aug. 31, 2023

    Houston school libraries turned into 'discipline centers' in 'hostile takeover' by state

