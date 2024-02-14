House Republicans impeach Mayorkas by the margin of a medical absence

Alex Wagner points out that the balance of power in the House is so close that major votes come down to medical absences. The first failed attempt by House Republicans to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas hinged on when Rep. Al Green left his hospital bed to cast the deciding vote against, and the second Mayorkas impeachment vote was decided by one vote on the day Republican Rep. Steve Scalise returned from medical leave. Feb. 14, 2024