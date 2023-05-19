IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amid DeSantis attacks, Disney cancels massive development plans in Florida 

    01:59
    House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich

    06:30
    Gun violence is top health concern among Americans: poll

    02:19

  • Jordan's choice of witnesses raises questions about right-wing extremism within the FBI

    09:06

  • Boosted by gerrymandering, GOP forces 12-week abortion ban on North Carolina

    09:08

  • Conservative clique of judges increasingly seen as unconcerned with judicial propriety

    06:19

  • GOP tries to prop up Durham report dud with attack on Adam Schiff

    04:32

  • A.I. company C.E.O. asks Congress for regulatory help before things 'go quite wrong'

    02:39

  • Crucial local elections take shape in Kentucky and Pennsylvania

    09:08

  • White House keeps positive face on debt ceiling despite GOP threats

    09:45

  • Group associated with conservative activist spent $183 million in one year: NYT

    03:07

  • Florida college students arrange separate commencement, rejecting board's Trumpy speaker

    01:58

  • White Christian nationalism emerges from shadows of GOP politics

    11:07

  • Antisemitic speakers to skip Trump stop on right-wing roadshow tour

    03:39

  • Santos backs crackdown on fraud he's charged with committing

    01:46

  • Covid's legacy seen in human desperation at U.S. border

    04:04

  • End of Title 42 tests U.S. image as beacon of hope

    05:30

  • Fox leans into fearmongering, dehumanizing ahead of migrant surge

    02:40

  • Void in GOP leadership leaves Trump's corrupting influence intact

    05:57

  • Why Trump should be concerned about the George Santos fraud charges

    03:35

Alex Wagner Tonight

House GOP appears to have reached 'nastiness' goal set by Gingrich

06:30

Alex Wagner looks at how Newt Gingrich's encouragement of his Republican colleagues to be more nasty has come to fruition over the years, making the party more difficult for subsequence speakers to lead and more dangerous to the stability of the United States. May 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

