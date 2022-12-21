IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits

Alex Wagner Tonight

House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits

Rep. Dan Kildee, member of the House Ways and Means Committee, talks with Alex Wagner about the committee's discovery that the IRS did not perform the standard presidential audits while Donald Trump was in office and the legislative measures the committee intends to take to ensure greater transparency in a president's finances. Dec. 21, 2022

    House committee votes to release Trump taxes; IRS failed to perform audits

